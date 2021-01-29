Short Interest in Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Decreases By 64.4%

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CBBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 36,513,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,955,455. Cerebain Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

About Cerebain Biotech

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

