Short Interest in Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Decreases By 64.4%

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CBBT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.13. 36,513,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,955,455. Cerebain Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.
About Cerebain Biotech
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cerebain Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerebain Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.