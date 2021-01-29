Short Interest in Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) Decreases By 95.6%

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Christopher & Banks stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 156,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87. Christopher & Banks has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.94 million. Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 417.96% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

