Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Decreases By 96.9%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the December 31st total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,913. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.37. CLP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

