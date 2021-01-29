Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Declines By 93.3%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CHEOY traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $75.56. 10,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $85.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.