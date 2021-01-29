Short Interest in Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Declines By 73.6%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the December 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CCHWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Columbia Care in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

OTCMKTS:CCHWF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 428,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,967. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates a medical cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.