Short Interest in Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Expands By 200.0%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNCG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 3,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. Concierge Technologies has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.87.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

