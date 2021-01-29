Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Declines By 75.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CBKM remained flat at $$19.93 on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
