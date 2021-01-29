Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Declines By 75.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CBKM remained flat at $$19.93 on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.