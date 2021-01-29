Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Drops By 98.8%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,873,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CELZ remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 69,473,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,008,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Creative Medical Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
Creative Medical Technology Company Profile
