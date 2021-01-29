Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Drops By 98.8%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the December 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,873,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CELZ remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 69,473,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,008,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Creative Medical Technology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the stem cell research and developing applications to treat male sexual dysfunction and related issues. The company markets its erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment under the Caverstem name to physicians for use with their patients suffering from ED.

