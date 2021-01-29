Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declines By 83.0%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.79% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,847. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

