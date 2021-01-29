Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Expands By 488.2%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 488.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:EFL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile
There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.
