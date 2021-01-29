Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Grows By 213.3%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EVG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 12,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

