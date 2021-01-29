Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Rises By 782.4%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 782.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ENN Energy stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $66.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.