Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Declines By 65.9%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the December 31st total of 615,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 350.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$33.22 during trading hours on Friday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

