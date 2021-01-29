Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Drops By 78.3%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVIO remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,522,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,785,414. EVIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About EVIO

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

