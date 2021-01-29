Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Declines By 81.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the December 31st total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 5,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Separately, Barclays upgraded FIBRA Prologis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

