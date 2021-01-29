Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Drops By 63.3%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the December 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.04 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.43 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

