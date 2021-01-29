Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Rises By 223.2%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 223.2% from the December 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

FTA stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

