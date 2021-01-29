Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Grows By 321.5%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 321.5% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

