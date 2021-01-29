Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declines By 92.9%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FMY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

