Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declines By 92.9%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FMY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $14.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
