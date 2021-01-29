Short Interest in Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Expands By 320.0%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYF remained flat at $$2.08 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a report on Wednesday.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

