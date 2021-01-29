Short Interest in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Expands By 365.2%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, an increase of 365.2% from the December 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,569,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter.

