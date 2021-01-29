Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Decreases By 73.5%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the December 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EBIZ stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X E-commerce ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $144,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,698,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $965,000.

