Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Declines By 65.7%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

