Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Decreases By 89.0%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRMC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Goldrich Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, and associated base and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

