Short Interest in Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Decreases By 92.6%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the December 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GRUSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 429,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Grown Rogue International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; flower pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates; and chocolate edibles.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.