Short Interest in GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Drops By 77.5%

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GTGDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,393. GT Gold has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66.

About GT Gold

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

