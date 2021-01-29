Short Interest in GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Drops By 77.5%

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GTGDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,393. GT Gold has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66.
About GT Gold
