Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increases By 187.5%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $104.16. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

