Short Interest in Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Drops By 94.4%

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HRCXF remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 497,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.18. Hurricane Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Investec cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

