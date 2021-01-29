Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Decreases By 97.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 1,545,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDSF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 8,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,982. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

