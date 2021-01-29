Short Interest in ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Increases By 700.0%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IMUC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,912. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile
