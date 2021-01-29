Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Drops By 77.2%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Innate Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innate Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.82 million and a PE ratio of -12.06. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

