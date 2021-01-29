Short Interest in Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) Declines By 93.4%

Innovaro, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNI) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INNI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 105,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Innovaro has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Innovaro Company Profile

Innovaro, Inc provides innovation service and software-driven solutions in the United States. The company offers a suite of assessment and diagnostic software products, as well as consulting services in the areas of strategy, management, process, infrastructure, culture, and ecosystem for customer's innovation needs.

