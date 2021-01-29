Short Interest in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rises By 222.0%

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 222.0% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $228,966.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $117,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.36%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.