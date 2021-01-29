Short Interest in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Rises By 283.9%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,600 shares, a growth of 283.9% from the December 31st total of 127,800 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 954,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth about $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

