Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Increases By 1,211.8%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 1,211.8% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWP opened at $66.30 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $76.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

