Short Interest in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Increases By 1,211.8%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 1,211.8% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ KBWP opened at $66.30 on Friday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $76.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.
