Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Expands By 440.0%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,944,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IINX opened at $0.15 on Friday. Ionix Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.
About Ionix Technology
