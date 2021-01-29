Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Expands By 440.0%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,944,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IINX opened at $0.15 on Friday. Ionix Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

