Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Drops By 69.2%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

AIA opened at $96.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $101.09.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.