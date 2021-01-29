Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Declines By 66.7%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JKI stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.86 and a one year high of $169.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

