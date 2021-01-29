Short Interest in IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Expands By 200.0%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISENF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 161,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.66. IsoEnergy has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

