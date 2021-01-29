Short Interest in Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Drops By 91.3%

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,235.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,099.43. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3,235.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3,235.80.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.