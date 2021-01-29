Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Drops By 92.0%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KPCPY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 23,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.60.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
