Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Declines By 92.1%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the December 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KGFHY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,604. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGFHY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.