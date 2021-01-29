Short Interest in Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Rises By 700.0%

Loncor Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS LONCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 12,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.73. Loncor Resources has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Yindi project located in the southern part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt; and the Makapela project situated in the western part of the Archean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

