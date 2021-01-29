Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Drops By 87.5%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Magellan Gold stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773. Magellan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.
About Magellan Gold
