Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Drops By 87.5%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Magellan Gold stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773. Magellan Gold has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

