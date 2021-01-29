Short Interest in Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Declines By 87.1%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of MARZF stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Friday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

