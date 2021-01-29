Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Decreases By 91.7%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS MODVF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, REIT, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.