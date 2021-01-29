Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Drops By 76.9%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.81. 214,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

