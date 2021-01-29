Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Decreases By 92.5%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MYHI stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 901,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,823. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile
