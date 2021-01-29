Short Interest in Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Decreases By 92.5%

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the December 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MYHI stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 901,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,823. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Mountain High Acquisitions Company Profile

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

