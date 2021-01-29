Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Declines By 76.9%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nocopi Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,564. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
About Nocopi Technologies
Read More: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.