Short Interest in Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Declines By 76.9%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nocopi Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 67,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,564. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get Nocopi Technologies alerts:

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the large educational and toy products; and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.