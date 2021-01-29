Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Declines By 68.1%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NXQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 39.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter worth $633,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

